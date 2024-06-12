Rebel Wilson Admits Fiancee’s Parents ‘Need a Little More Time’ Before They Meet

Rebel Wilson revealed that she has not met her fiancée Ramona Agruma’s parents yet due to adversity faced as an LGBTQ+ couple. The actress shared her comments in the middle of Pride Month.

“I just think some people need a bit more time — and some people won’t ever come around to it, and that’s fine, and that’s their decision,” the 44-year-old said in an interview with Today published on Tuesday, June 11. “There are still parts of the world that aren’t as accepting.”

“Ramona was born in Latvia, and it’s not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are,” she added.

The Pitch Perfect alum first met the 40-year-old fashion designer back in 2022 through a mutual friend and welcomed their daughter, Royce – which just so happens to be the “icebreaker” between both parties – via a surrogate. The soon-to-be-newlyweds then got engaged in February 2023 at the most magical place on earth, Disneyland. “We said YES ! Thank you to @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Igere and the incredible team at Disneyland 2disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise,” Rebel captioned her announcement post on Instagram.

Despite not having met the Agruma family yet, Rebel revealed that in a couple of weeks, things may change during an upcoming Europe trip. “I’m really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart. Ramona’s mother is a doctor,” the Australian actress admitted.

Their romance was publicly announced shortly after hearing that an Australian gossip reporter was going to “spill the beans.” Rebel shared to PEOPLE back in March, “Some people in her family didn’t quite know, and found out via the press…I feel really lucky because from my side, I’ve had literally not one negative reaction.”

Rebel recalled her first date with the Lemon Vi Limon founder stating, “She sets up our first date for a few hours after I land: lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air…I’m so nervous. I’m also worried that if Ramona and I do hit it off, I don’t have much sexual experience with a woman. And I’ve only had time to read half of the Girl Sex 101 book.”

During this date she recalled that instead of eating lunch, they went “to the bathroom and make out.” The rest is history.