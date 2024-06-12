Michael Cera Reveals New Blonde Hair Makeover: See Photos

Michael Cera debuted a new hairdo that really had “Kenergy” at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday, June 8.

The 36-year-old was snapped on the red carpet of the Sacramento premiere in a cream sweatshirt, blue dress pants, dress shoes, and topped off with red-tinted sunglasses.

The originally brown-haired actor has been channeling his inner Barbie vibes in recent events, especially during the premiere of the film last year where he matched with Ryan Gosling in an all-pink suit.

Michael — who played the role of Allan, a discontinued Mattel doll in the film — has enjoyed forming part of the all-pink world. He recalled his audition story during an interview with GQ last year, noting, “It was a kind of very last-minute casting…My manager got a call checking on my availability for it, and he called me and he said, ‘I got a call about this movie. It’s the Barbie movie. Greta Gerwig’s directing it, and it’s filming in London for four months or something, so I told them you probably wouldn’t want to do it because you probably don’t want to go to London.’…I was like, ‘What! Call them back!’ He didn’t like blow it or anything, but he’s like, ‘I managed their expectations that you might not want to do it.’ I was like, ‘How can I not do it? I need to do it!'”

He added, “I somehow got Greta’s email address, I think through a common friend of ours, and I emailed her like, ‘Can I be in it? Can I do that part?’…And she was like, ‘Let’s get on a Zoom right now. Here’s a Zoom link, I’ll be on there for the next hour.’ So she was just hanging out on the Zoom, like, ‘Click the link whenever you’re ready.’ And then we talked about it, and it just all happened really fast from there.”

Since then, he swooned over viewers with his hilarious “sad person” persona. “He’s [Allan] just a person that doesn’t really have any place in the world…It just wasn’t selling. The world just didn’t need for Ken to have a friend… Barbie is good, we can get a lot more Barbies in here, and friends of hers. But we’ve got Ken, and we don’t need to go deeper in that direction. So Allan fell by the wayside a little bit,” he told the outlet.