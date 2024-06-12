Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Finalize Their Divorce 9 Months After Split

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are officially ready to put their marriage behind them. The two Hollywood exes have settled their divorce, according to multiple reports.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 12, the divorce was finalized in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court.

The final judgment doesn’t offer details on the terms of the settlement, child support and permanent parenting plan order because the parties agreed to keep those documents under seal.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the court reviewed the documents requested by the parties to be filed under seal and found “that the harm resulting to the privacy of the parties and their child, if the documents were made public, clearly outweighs public interest in these specific documents.”

Both Jeezy, 46, and Jeannie, 45 — who share 3-year-old daughter Monaco — are ordered not to “disseminate, distribute, post nor cause the dissemination, distribution [or] posting of the Settlement Agreement or Child Support Worksheet to any person or in any manner, including but not limited to any form of media, social media or the internet.”

Back in September 2023, Jeezy (whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins) surprised fans when he filed court papers to end his marriage to Jeannie. At the time, the rapper said in court documents that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy said in a statement obtained by E! News one month later. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

In an interview with Jennifer Hudson, Jeannie suggested that the split caught her by surprise as well. “I think I’m doing better now,” she said in a December 2023 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “At the time, when I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted. Today, it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl.”

“Even though this year I met the most broken version of me,” she added, “I also met the strongest version of me today.”