Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Dances After Finishing Chemo Treatment: Watch

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella celebrated her final round of chemotherapy with a dance on TikTok posted on Saturday, June 8. “Did it,” captioned the clip the 19-year-old.

Isabella showcased in a black tank top, matching sweatpants, and a gold crown danced alongside her twin sister, Sophia, to “Let ‘Em Know” by Bryson Tiller.

This milestones comes after her diagnosis of medulloblastoma in October 2023. “This is something that is so personal that I didn’t know if it would be something that she would want to share…But her idea was, ‘I want to share it and I want to help other people,’ and that goes into the spirit of who she’s always been,” shared Michael on Good Morning America to Robin Roberts back in January.

Though Isabella is battling a brain tumor, she wanted to use her platform for a good cause. “With my platform, I hope to just kind of be a voice and be a person who people who maybe are going through something similar, going through chemotherapy or radiation, can look at and just hear and just watch, or find something interesting about their day…I’m just excited for that,” she expressed in the interview.

“It’s an important moment in history because we now have the tools to make the difference…We know how these brain tumors work. We know the molecular biology. We have new therapies that we could put towards them, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, we just need the resources to put those things into action,” she added.

After her health condition was announced, she documented her journey on Youtube. “I’m kind of scared like once I’m done, how am I going to go back to normal life ’cause I feel like there’s always going to be another treatment or something that I have to do,” she voiced during one of her vlogs.

In April, she gave a health update on how her chemo sessions were reduced from six to four. “I can kind of try and have a summer to feel better…And I’m so happy because I thought I’d be done at the end of July.I was supposed to do six rounds in total. And then I really would just have to go straight back to school. I’m so happy,” Isabella stated.