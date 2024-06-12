Courtney Stodden Flushes Engagement From Chris Sheng Ring Down the Toilet 1 Year After Split

Image Credit: Getty Images

Courtney Stodden shared that she is in her “Thank You, Next” era amid her split from ex-partner Chris Sheng in an all new video obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, June 11. “I’m just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer…I guess diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend after all…Toodaloo…Onto the next chapter,” voiced the 29-year-old model.

Dressed in a light blue floral robe, she filmed herself throwing the diamond engagement ring – that the 44-year-old had given her – down the toilet.

The clip comes after her split from the film producer in July 2023 just two years after getting engaged due to “jealousy and insecurities [that] played a role in their bombshell breakup,” shared an insider to TMZ . Since their breakup, it has been reported that she has not been in contact with Chris, per Page Six.

The two had initially linked after she split from her ex-husband, Doug Hutchison. At the time, she was a teen and he was 34 years older than her. “I really did want to marry Doug because I thought I was in love with him, but there was also something in me as a child that made me question if my father really loved me. So it was like this dichotomy,” she voiced during a podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy” in 2022.

She recalled losing her virginity to him during the interview and how it was traumatizing for her at such a young age. “I remember running into the bathroom, shutting the door and just looking in the mirror and crying for I don’t know how long. I was just crying,” Courtney recalled. “And I know I was feeling stuff that I wasn’t necessarily letting myself process, or I wasn’t old enough to process, or something. I don’t know,” she said.

Courtney shared how during her relationship with Doug there was a big “misconception,” which was that she was a “gold digger.” She told the podcast host Alex Cooper, “Another misconception is people thought I was a gold digger, [that] I married him for money…I’m the one who was taking care of him. That’s why I entered reality TV because I felt like I had to. He controlled the bank accounts. I didn’t even know how to write a check.”