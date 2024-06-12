 Courtney Stodden Flushes Engagement Ring from Chris Sheng Amid Split – Hollywood Life

Courtney Stodden Flushes Engagement From Chris Sheng Ring Down the Toilet 1 Year After Split

Courtney Stodden revealed how she is feeling amid her split from ex-fiancé, Chris Sheng.

June 12, 2024 8:33PM EDT
Courtney Stodden
Courtney Stodden shared that she is in her “Thank You, Next” era amid her split from ex-partner Chris Sheng in an all new video obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, June 11. “I’m just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer…I guess diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend after all…Toodaloo…Onto the next chapter,” voiced the 29-year-old model.

Dressed in a light blue floral robe, she filmed herself throwing the diamond engagement ring – that the 44-year-old had given her – down the toilet.

The clip comes after her split from the film producer in July 2023 just two years after getting engaged due to “jealousy and insecurities [that] played a role in their bombshell breakup,” shared an insider to TMZ . Since their breakup, it has been reported that she has not been in contact with Chris, per Page Six.

Courtney Stodden
The two had initially linked after she split from her ex-husband, Doug Hutchison. At the time, she was a teen and he was 34 years older than her. “I really did want to marry Doug because I thought I was in love with him, but there was also something in me as a child that made me question if my father really loved me. So it was like this dichotomy,” she voiced during a podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy” in 2022.

She recalled losing her virginity to him during the interview and how it was traumatizing for her at such a young age. “I remember running into the bathroom, shutting the door and just looking in the mirror and crying for I don’t know how long. I was just crying,” Courtney recalled. “And I know I was feeling stuff that I wasn’t necessarily letting myself process, or I wasn’t old enough to process, or something. I don’t know,” she said.

Courtney shared how during her relationship with Doug there was a big “misconception,” which was that she was a “gold digger.” She told the podcast host Alex Cooper, “Another misconception is people thought I was a gold digger, [that] I married him for money…I’m the one who was taking care of him. That’s why I entered reality TV because I felt like I had to. He controlled the bank accounts. I didn’t even know how to write a check.”

