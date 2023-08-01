Courtney Stodden, 28, & Fiancé Chris Sheng, 43, Split: She’s A ‘Single Woman’

Courtney Stodden is back on the market. After accepting filmmaker Chris Sheng‘s proposal in May 2021, a rep for the 28-year-old told Page Six that their engagement is over. “Courtney is now a single woman,” her rep told the publication, adding that the couple actually called it quits months ago in February. Since then, Courtney has been living her single life, and the rep says that she’s “looking forward to telling her story.” Courtney is also no longer in contact with her ex, according to Page Six.

This news comes two years after Courtney – who is non-binary and uses she/her and they/them pronouns – revealed that Chris, 43, proposed to her and she said yes. ” …OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful,” the beauty wrote while showing off the sparkler on her finger.

In a now-deleted post, Chris said he was “blessed and fortunate” to have the “love of [his] life” agree to walk down the aisle with him. “We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime,” he wrote at the time. “For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love.”

There seemed to be an awkwardness from the get-go. In the now-deleted post announcing their engagement, Chris said — per Page Six — that theirs was the “truest” kind of love, the kind where “we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love and respect each other.” However, he did promise “to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on – no matter what. I got you. Ily.”

Courtney was previously married to Doug Hutchison, the character actor known for playing Percy Wetmore in The Green Mile. He was 51 when he wed a then-16-year-old Courtney. They split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2020. She would later tell Fox News Digital that her relationship with Doug “shined a light on the grooming and what happened to me and what actually happens to a lot of other children in the USA as well.”

“I’m working with a therapist right now to kind of process it all too as I’m writing it out and reliving it again,” she said. “And it’s freeing. It’s definitely given me a better outlook on it. I see it for what it is.”