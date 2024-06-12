Bon Jovi Plays Surprise Set at Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville Bar Opening Amid Singer’s Vocal Issues

Image Credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi revived his tour set at the grand opening of his new bar JBJ’s Nashville on Saturday, June 8. The 62-year-old performed five songs at the five-story restaraunat amid his struggle with vocal issues.

The unexpected performer delivered his greatest hits – “Blood on Blood,” “We Weren’t Born To Follow,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Born to Be My Baby” and “Legendary” – to the customers.

This outing comes shortly after the musician stopped touring due to his vocal cords. He felt as if his last tour in 2022 “went well” but his wife, Dorothea Hurley, gave him the truth that “it wasn’t great, and that I’ve seen you be great.”

When going through the heart-wrenching conversation, Jon realized it was time to be realistic. “If it were going to be over, I just had to wrap my arms around that and say, ‘I’ve had an incredible career. It doesn’t mean I can’t write you a song tomorrow, just means I won’t be doing a hundred-show tour,’” he told People in April. Bon Jovi later released their new album Forever on June 7.

Having to leave the tours behind was a big heartbreak for Jon. “The thing that gave me so much pleasure had been taken away…Joy is something you got to work at, right? Happiness is what you make it. It’s not about seizing the day anymore. I think it’s about embracing the day. I don’t have to punch it in the face anymore, now I just give it a hug, and that’s a good place to be,” he said to the outlet.

Despite going through procedures and attending doctor check-ups, it did not stop the Rock and Roll star from living his dream. “I’m capable of singing. What I’m not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week…but I’m aspiring to get that back,” he confessed.

When it comes to putting on a show, that is the most important thing to the artist. “If I can’t be great, I’m out,” he expressed during his documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.