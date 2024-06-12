That’s So Raven’s Anneliese van der Poll Claps Back at JoJo Siwa: Video

Image Credit: Getty Images

Anneliese van der Pol and JoJo Siwa aren’t on the best terms, as fans are witnessing. The former Disney Channel star, 39, and the Dance Moms alum, 21, got into a TikTok tiff over a comment that JoJo made on one of Anneliese’s videos.

In response to one of the Raven’s Home alum’s TikTok videos, JoJo called Anneliese out for slamming the show as well as the Disney Channel on her account. The video in question featured Anneliese laughing off the cancelation of Raven’s Home after she was let go from the series.

“Six seasons and now a spinoff … I think they’re doing just fine,” JoJo commented, adding, “Also, look at your account. Your highest views come from talking about the show/raven as well [sic].”

Anneliese replied to JoJo’s comment by writing, “‘Highest views’ – exactly, you’re catching on. Now put some respect on my name, little girl. I walked so you could ‘dance.'”

Anneliese reacted to the comment by sharing a follow-up clip, which included JoJo’s statement across the video. Above the clip, the That’s So Raven alum wrote, “When JoJo Siwa trolls you on TikTok.”

The actress also appeared on the “Podco” podcast, in which she claimed she had no idea who JoJo was and said, “I was like, ‘What’s JoJo?’ I truly was like, ‘JoJo Rabbit?’ I have no idea what people are talking about.”

As most millennials and Gen-Zers know, Anneliese was famous for her character Chelsea on That’s So Raven. After she reprised her role in Raven’s Home, Anneliese was allegedly fired from the spinoff series. Since then, she has dropped subtle hints about her time on the Disney Channel shows and even a possible feud with its star Raven Symoné. However, Raven, 38, has not publicly commented on Anneliese’s TikTok suggestions.

For JoJo’s part, this wasn’t the first time that she called out a celebrity online. In 2022, the former reality TV star called out Candace Cameron Bure for being the rudest celebrity she had ever met because Candace, 48, had apparently declined taking a photo with her in the past. The Fuller House alum cleared the air, though, by apologizing to JoJo.