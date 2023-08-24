Ashley Tisdale Was ‘Uncomfortable’ After Realizing Her Waitress Was Fellow Disney Star During ‘HSM’ Days

That’s So Raven actress Anneliese Van Der Pol says she had an awkward encounter with former fellow Disney star and High School Musical icon Ashley Tisdale at a restaurant. Anneliese, 38, made the revelation during a Thursday, Aug. 24 premiere episode of the Big Name B****es Podcast. “One time I ran into Ashley Tisdale,” she revealed in a clip circulating via social media. “And I had to serve Ashley Tisdale.” Co-host Christy Carlson Romano was apoplectic with disbelief in her response, screaming, “are you f***ing kidding me?!”

“She was so uncomfortable,” Anneliese stressed before adding, “I’m fine, girl!” “I want to say she was lovely, but…” the actress trailed off. “She didn’t do anything,” she continued. “But she was uncomfortable for me. She was so uncomfortable.” Christy, who starred in Even Stevens, wisely noted, “I think these younger kids that came after us with Disney — God love em — but I think we’re tougher, cheers,” Christy quipped while raising a drink to her co-host. “We are, we are so tough,” agreed Anneliese.

Fans in the comments thread of Christy’s Instagram clip had mixed reactions to the super awkward alleged encounter. “‘These younger kids.’ Y’all are not old, stop it,” joked a fan, alongside a row of laughing emojis. “I am wildly in love with everything that is occurring,” wrote another. “Can’t wait to tune in and feel like the quiet third best friend in the corner just listening and nodding and occasionally saying ‘yas queens. Exactly,'” remarked a third.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anneliese admitted she felt “judged” by patrons who realized who she was, and shared the reaction she would like to give them. “I’m actually really happy that I don’t have to audition and am doing something I know I’m good at,” she wished she could tell them. “I know when I clean a table or bring a meal that I can do that and there won’t be any mistakes. I won’t be judged.”