Ashley Tisdale Sings ‘I Want It All’ As Sharpay On 15th Anniversary of ‘High School Musical’ Sequel

Attention all High School Musical fans! Ashley Tisdale sent the internet in a meltdown when she teamed up with TikTok star Chris Olsen on August 18 for a special rendition of “I Want It All” from the third movie in the High School Musical franchise. As Ashley lip-syncs the song into Chris’ ear, Chris pretends he is unbothered, lip-syncing the responses right back. “Me trying to get Chris to help me with my TikTok,” Ashley captioned the hilarious clip. Watch below!

More About Ashley Tisdale Ashley Tisdale Rocks Tiny Bikini In Mexico 1 Year After Giving Birth: Watch

Of course, Ashley’s fans went wild over the post, with one writing, “This is the best ever,” as another shared, “Omg this is the crossover of the century, ahhhhh I’m so jealous of everything happening here. This is amazing.” Even pop star Meghan Trainor rang in, posting, “ICONS MEETING ICONS MEETING ICONS,”

The incredible TikTok duet comes after Ashley, who played Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise, claimed Disney Channel executives had her change some of the lyrics to her hit song “He Said She Said” when she performed during the “High School Musical: The Concert” tour. The actress had worked the song off her own album Headstrong into the tour, which ran from 2006 through 2007. After a fan posted a TikTok of the song with the revelation that the lyrics aren’t totally kid-friendly, Ashley chimed in, writing, “Disney made me change ‘kissing like that’ to ‘dancing’ like that for the HSM tour.” The original lyrics were: “Baby, I can see us movin’ like that, baby, I can see us touchin’ like that, Baby, I can see us kissin’ like that.”

And just a year prior, Ashley teamed up with her HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens to post TikTok videos of themselves singing to the movie’s biggest hit song, “We’re All in This Together.” Ashley captioned the cute clips, “If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little!” Vanessa, who played Gabriella Montez in the franchise, followed up by writing, “Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?”