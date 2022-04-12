Ashley Tisdale Rocks Tiny Bikini In Mexico 1 Year After Giving Birth: Watch

Ashely Tisdale took on Cabo San Lucas in style, sharing the exciting details of her idyllic vacation in an edited TikTok documenting the trip.

Ashley Tisdale just had the most amazing trip to Mexico, and lucky for us, she documented every beautiful, delicious, and glamorous minute! The High School Musical star shared an adorable TikTok to her Instagram account on Tuesday, showing all the details of her voyage to Cabo San Lucas with hubby Chris French. In the video, set to Latto‘s hit track “Big Energy,” the 36-year-old showed clips of her trip in the private jet, the fabulous locale of her resort, eating tacos poolside, sharing drinks with her beau, and, of course, showing off that stellar bikini bod in numerous shots! The mom, who gave birth to daughter Jupiter about one year ago, looked as amazing as ever!

The edited video shared a nice sum-up of several illustrious moments from Ashley’s trip, but she also shared more photos via her Instagram feed! A few days before, the Phineas and Ferb voice actress shared a stunning shot of herself on the private jet en route to Mexico as she gazed out the window. She looked casual yet cute for the ride, sporting a grey tank top and denim shorts, throwing a fuzzy cream-colored cardigan over her shoulders and accessorizing the look with chunky white platform sneakers.

Ash seemed to be celebrating not just some free time, but her one year being a mom! On May 9, 2021, she commemorated Mother’s Day by sharing a series of never-before-seen photos and video of her precious one-month-old baby girl, Jupiter Iris French. The first image in the carousel post, which you can see here, featured the adorable infant staring wide-eyed at the camera.

Jupiter definitely looked so adorable as she cozied up in her little bed and with her parents! One of the candid shot featured Jupiter asleep in her dad, Ashley’s husband Chris’s arms. Moreover, one of the last selections in the post featured a video of Jupiter resting on her mom’s chest, and Ashley smiling blissfully at the camera.

“This little lady made me a momma,” the HSM star began the caption to her post. “I knew [Chris French] and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be,” she gushed about her daughter, sweetly adding a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart emoji. Of course, Ashley wasn’t done just yet!