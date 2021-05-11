Ashley Tisdale Shares First Precious, Full Face Photos Of Newborn Daughter Jupiter: See Pics

Ashley Tisdale celebrated her first Mother’s Day by taking time to reflect on how wonderful it is to have her ‘little lady,’ daughter Jupiter, in her life! See the precious collection of photos she shared on Instagram!

Ashley Tisdale‘s first Mother’s Day was so special. The High School Musical alum, 35, took to Instagram on May 9 to commemorate the holiday and shared a series of never-before-seen photos and video of her precious one-month-old baby girl, Jupiter Iris French. The first image in the carousel post, which you can see below, featured the adorable infant staring wide-eyed at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale)

Jupiter looked so sweet, cozied up in her little bed. Another image in the post showed Jupiter in a deep sleep, while the fifth photo in the post was an adorable, candid shot featuring Jupiter asleep in her dad, Ashley’s husband Chris French‘s, arms. One of the last selections in the carousel post featured a video of Jupiter resting on her mom’s chest, and Ashley smiling blissfully at the camera.

“This little lady made me a momma,” the HSM star began the caption to her post. “I knew [Chris French] and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be,” she gushed about her daughter, sweetly adding a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart emoji. Of course, Ashley wasn’t done just yet!

“To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one,” Ashely went on. “Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more.” The post was absolutely adorable, and the perfect way for the actress and singer to commemorate her very first Mother’s Day!

On March 24, Ashley revealed that Jupiter Iris French joined her parents “earth side” on March 23. Ashley was clearly ecstatic to become a first-time mom, and has continued to offer sweet updates about her baby girl on Instagram for her 13.5 million followers to see. As Ashely and Chris continue to embrace their journey as new parents, we cannot wait to see what the future has in store for this little family!