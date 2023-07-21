Lana Del Rey Rocks Mini Skirt & Name Tag While Working A Shift At Waffle House In Alabama: Photos

Lana Del Rey, 38, served looks and local customers during a recent shift at Waffle House in Alabama on Jul. 20! The pop star rocked a black mini-skirt and a blue Waffle House t-shirt along with a name tag during her work day at the restaurant chain. Lana made sure to accessorize her look with sparkly hoop earrings and a few dainty bracelets on her arm. The “Video Games” hitmaker notably opted to style her raven-hued tresses in a messy updo. Lana has not publicly confirmed if she did indeed work a full shift or what the purpose of the visit was for.

During her shift, Lana was even pictured posing with a fan (see the photo below). The 38-year-old not only stopped for a photo with the admirer but she was also pictured pouring cups of coffee and chatting with customers. At one point, she told a friend to be careful when filming people inside the food joint. “Oh look at this guy! Oh god Charlie don’t film him without his permission,” Lana quipped in the video.

Soon after photos of the Grammy nominated artist working at the restaurant landed online, many of her fans took to Twitter to react and swoon over Lana’s Waffle House moment. “She just wants to be normal I feel her,” one fan wrote, while another joked, “imagine just going to eat and lana del rey is your waitress.” Meanwhile, one of her admirers couldn’t help but make a play on words with Lana’s latest stunt. “She’s serving …literally,” they tweeted, while a fourth fan wrote, “Lana Del Rey serving me eggs, coffee and sausage would be the highlight of my life.”

Why is Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House now 😭 pic.twitter.com/sYsePInfjG — honeymoun (@honeymounz) July 20, 2023

The “Lust for Life” songstress’ recent shift at the local Waffle House comes nearly four months after Billboard reported that Lana is engaged to Range Media Partners’ Evan Winiker. Although the two remain extremely private about their relationship, she did rock a diamond ring on “that” finger at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event on Mar. 1. More so, while channeling her inner server, Lana did sport the diamond ring on her hand.

While at the music event earlier this spring, Lana was honored with the Music Visionary Award for her work. “Drivers license” hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo, 20, even presented Lana with the award moments before Lana delivered a viral speech. “I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy,” she said during her acceptance speech. “When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008.” She also revealed that she was “happy,” which was her “ultimate goal.”