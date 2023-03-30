Evan Winiker: 5 Things To Know About Lana Del Rey’s Fiancé After Reported Engagement

Lana Del Rey is best known as a singer with many hit songs.

She and Evan Winiker reportedly recently got engaged.

The singer showed off what is believed to be her engagement ring at a recent event.

Lana Del Rey, 37, is reportedly getting ready to marry Evan Winiker, 29. The private lovebirds recently got engaged, according to Billboard, but are keeping the details about their upcoming wedding on the down low. Although neither one of them have confirmed the engagement yet, Lana was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger during her appearance at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event, where she was honored with the Visionary Award.

Find out more about Evan and his romance with Lana below.

Evan works for a media company.

The successful businessman has a job as a managing partner at Range Media and it’s led him to work with many different clients, including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off the Earth. He joined the company in 2021.

“As a manager, it’s always my goal to surround my clients with the best teams in all areas,” Evan told Variety. “This ecosystem is truly that. It’s an environment of forward-thinking people who look beyond the boundaries and walls that are categorically put in place, allowing them to open new doors and reach new peaks that we dream up.”

He was in a band.

Like Lana, Evan is also a musician and was in the band Steel Train with Jack Antonoff, who is known for being a member of the band fun. and producing and writing with Taylor Swift. Steel Train toured with other successful artists, including Tegan and Sara, Ben Folds, The Fray, Silversun Pickups and more.

Evan’s a dog lover.

The hunk has an adorable dog named Harry and he often shares memorable photos of the pooch on his Instagram account. Whether he’s showing off the cutie to wish his followers a “Happy Thanksgiving”, or photographing himself taking Harry for a walk, their bond is apparent.

He’s also worked for a management company.

Before his time at Range Media, Evan reportedly worked at Full Stop Management for four years. It followed his work at Brandon Creed’s Creed Co. for five years. Brandon Creed’s Creed Co. merged with Jeffrey Azoff’s shop in 2017 to form Full Stop.

Evan and Lana were spotted on previous outings together.

Although they lead a very private life together and it’s unclear when they first started dating, the reportedly soon-to-be husband and wife have been seen at various outings together over the past few months. One of them was at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in Sept. and another was at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, CA in March 2023.