Travis Kelce Reveals ‘Summer Job’ Washing Cars: Watch

Right on time for summer, Travis Kelce found the perfect job at the carwash. He revealed the news via a TikTok post shared on Monday, June 10. “Summer job szn” the 34-year-old titled the clip.

The Kansas City Chiefs Player enjoyed his time at the carwash spaying down cars as he dressed in his uniform – a black polo, khaki pants, and white sneakers. “Get your ride looking right for the summer at @Club Car Wash ! They trained me well!” the Super Bowl champ captioned the TikTok.

Many users decided to chime in to give their opinions on the new milestone, especially the NFL. “You should be a football player” commented the organization and Travis responded with “Dream job!!”

This new occupation comes in clutch for the athlete as his cheerleader, Taylor Swift, is off touring on her U.K. leg of the Eras Tour. Since there initial outing, the two have become a power couple.

“Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that’s a whole other side of it…Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here. I don’t even know how to, like, you can’t be a normal person at that point,” shared Travis’ older brother, Jason on the Whiskey Ginger podcast, via Entertainment Tonight.

The eldest Kelce brother has been vocal about how crazy the relationships between his brother and the 34-year-old pop star have been. Shortly after Travis moved into a new home, fans discovered his address and, “People were just staying by his house. I mean [for] safety reasons. The first day he moved into the new house … a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house,” Jason recalled during The Bid Podcast with Shaq.

Despite this crazy life and his Super Bowl win, Travis expressed on Good Morning America on June 6, “When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier…I’ve always been a very grounded guy…It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person.”