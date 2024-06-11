Michelle Obama Smiles With Daughter Sasha for Rare Photo on Her Birthday

Michelle Obama is celebrating her youngest daughter Sasha! The former First Lady shared a rare photo of her 23-year-old to Instagram on Monday, June 10, and gushed over how “incredibly proud” she is of her daughter.

“Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud,” Michelle, 60, captioned her post alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duo embracing. “Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you.”

In the image, the Becoming author wore a long black dress, while Sasha stunned in a bright multicolored dress, which she offset with a pair of iridescent high heels.

That day, Sasha’s dad, former President Barack Obama, shared a throwback photo of his daughter in honor of her special day. The image was taken when she was still a child.

“Happy birthday, Sasha!” Barack, 62, captioned his Instagram post. “It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you’re just getting started!”

In addition to Sasha, Michelle and Barack also share daughter Malia together.

The youngest Obama daughter has been living in Los Angeles while attending the University of Southern California. She and Malia, 25, have been living together over the past few years. For her part, Malia became a television writer and a filmmaker, having worked for the Amazon Prime Video series Swarm and most recently premiered her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival.

Although the two sisters were pulled into the spotlight during their father’s presidency, Malia and Sasha have maintained a low-key public image since Barack left office.

Previously, Michelle opened up about her daughters’ lives during an interview on Good Morning America in 2022. The mother of two noted that Sasha and Malia are “the best of friends” and explained how they stayed grounded despite being public figures.

“They’re doing great. Proud of them,” Michelle said, before adding, “They survived eight years growing up in one of the harshest spotlights there is. And they are good, decent, normal young women who are trying to be impactful in the world, and they are the best of friends. Couldn’t ask for anything else.”