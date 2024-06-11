Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Celebrate 18 Months Together With a Romantic Boat Ride

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are celebrating their love! The pair rang in 18 months of dating, which the “Penthouse” artist, 30, shared via her Instagram Stories on June 9. In the snap she posted, the singer-songwriter and the Outer Banks actor, 31, shared a sweet embrace while enjoying a sunset boat ride together.

“Year and a half of loving the heck outta you,” Kelsea wrote across the shot. Chase shared the same photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, “My human,” across the image.

Chase also shared memories between him and Kelsea to Instagram the next day, which he captioned, “My woman, dogs & family.” The first image showed the couple walking down a beach hand in hand.

Kelsea and Chase first sparked romance rumors in January 2023. They confirmed their relationship two months later. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, accompanying one another at various red carpet events. Most recently, they attended the Met Gala together.

As public figures, however, the Netflix actor and the country music super star have had to navigate distance while working on separate projects, which Chase noted they’ve figured out.

“We’ve done FaceTime date nights where we’ll pick a cuisine and then figure out, ‘Do we want to do red wine tonight? Do we want to do a white wine or are we just drinking water?'” Chase revealed during an interview with E! News in March. “So, we have found beautiful ways to make distance at times work.”

When asked whether he believes he’s “overshared” aspects of their romance, Chase pointed out that he and Kelsea use social media only to offer glimpses of their love to fans.

“Sometimes it feels like maybe it’s an oversharing situation, or maybe there’s a lot of details, but I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private,” he told the outlet. “But for the most part, I still feel like I have a really good grasp on my privacy.”

Before he found love with Kelsea, Chase dated his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline, who plays his love interest on the show. The former couple were romantically linked from 2020 to 2022. For her part, Kelsea was married to her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, from 2017 to 2022.