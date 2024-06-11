Bradley Cooper Shaves Off Section of Beard in New Facial Hair Makeover: Photos

Bradley Cooper debuted a new hairdo in a recent outing in New York City on Monday, June 10. The 49-year-old actor was spotted rocking his groomed beard with the chin area exposed while he wore an grey-black embroidered button-up, jeans, a pair of Jordans, and topped it off with sunglasses.

This new look comes days after the A Star Is Born actor was captured with an unshaved beard on June 7.

Prior to the new-look, the Critics Choice Award winner made an appearance onstage at the BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival to join Eddie Vedder to sing “Maybe It’s Time.” “Please, would you join me in welcoming to the stage my great, great pal Bradley Cooper,” the 59-year-old said while introducing his pal.

Later that day, the Hangover star was spotted with current girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, tasting Philly cheese stakes, in which he made.

Ever since the couple started dating in October 2023, they have been spotted a couple of times enjoying time with one another. “Gigi and Bradley’s relationship is serious and they have already spoken about their future together and next steps. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

A source also told ET that “they bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more…They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way.”

Bradley and Gigi seem to have a couple of things in common, especially being parents. Bradley shares daughter Lea with Irina Shayk – who introduced Bradley to Gigi due to both of them working in the fashion industry. Another source shared to the outlet that the 38-year-old model “has no issue with Bradley dating others, especially while things are still casual between Bradley and Gigi.”

The Hadid model welcomed daughter Khai in 2020 with her ex, Zayn Malik. “Zayn also wants what’s best for Gigi,” added the insider.