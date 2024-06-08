Lana Del Rey Says Taylor Swift ‘Wants’ Her Career ‘More Than Anyone’

Lana Del Rey shared intel on her close friend, Taylor Swift, to BBC News in a publication made on Thursday, June 6. “She wants it…She’s told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone. And how amazing — she’s getting exactly what she wants,” said the 38-year-old.

“She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off,” added the “Summertime Sadness” singer.

Taylor recently touched down for her U.K. leg of the Eras Tour, where she is set to perform each of her albums – Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department – for more than three hours. For performing 17 dates and stadiums like Wembley, the “Blank Space” singer is reportedly estimated to boost the British economy to $1.2 billion.

Taylor not only takes time to put on a well crafted show but also cares about fans’ safety. In recent events, she had to pause her concert to help fans in need of assistance.

Marren Morris brought attention to Taylor’s devotion to creating a safe environment for fans during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “There was these signs on the inside of the barricades of her stadium shows and it says — basically to the local security, like — ‘Fan-friendly show. Be kind…So even to, like, the local security, her team saying, like, ‘Don’t mess with the fans. They’re here to have fun.’ And everyone’s really respectful and I was like, ‘Oh, I loved that,’” Marren shared.

Not only have Lana and Marren backed her up in showing the mastermind of an artist that the “Shake It Off”singer can be, but other musicians chimed in on the subject to BBC.

“Escapism” singer, Raye, voiced “She is just one of those rare timeless artists who gets it right every time. She’s an absolute powerhouse.”

“She’s got the resilience and the chutzpah to be the boss of an enormous machine, employing thousands of people. To be able to handle that and handle what’s coming at her publicly, you’ve just got to be a one-off,” added KT Tunstall.

Not only will this pop star be traveling through the United Kingdom, but she will also be returning back to the states for a U.S. tour from October through November.