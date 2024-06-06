 Scott Disick Describes His ‘Horrible’ Diet Before Weight Loss Journey – Hollywood Life

Scott Disick Describes His ‘Horrible’ Diet Before Beginning Weight Loss Journey

Ginger Ale and Hawaiian rolls proved to be tempting for 'The Kardashians' star before he made health and wellness a priority.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 6, 2024 1:28PM EDT
Scott Disick
Scott Disick enjoys a beach day with friends in Miami Beach, FL.
Scott Disick at Nobu in Malibu.
Malibu, CA - Kimberly Stewart is seen once again hanging out with Scott Disick as the pair left dinner at Nobu in Malibu.
Image Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

Scott Disick is providing a glimpse into his diet before he decided to improve his health and embark on a weight loss journey. During the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians, Scott, 41, was acknowledged for the work he has put into himself.

“Scott, we’re going to stop losing weight right?” Khloe Kardashian playfully asked. “You look amazing, but…”

While Scott admitted he wanted to lose three more pounds, the Talentless founder also reflected on the poor choices he used to make in terms of food and beverages.

“Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was,” he said when describing his diet. “What I was doing at night, eating those little bread things. The Hawaiian rolls. I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I loved them, but I didn’t realize what I was doing.”

Scott Disick
Scott Disick (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Another vice Scott had was a beverage that he initially thought was harmless. “Then I also didn’t know the whole thing about a Ginger Ale being the same thing as a soda,” he shared. “It just seemed like it was a soothing drink. All day I would drink ginger. I was going through 20 gingers a day.”

Scott — who shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — started his weight loss journey last year. He attributed his weight gain to back pain from a 2022 car accident.

“Since then, everything has changed in my life,” he shared in an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight.”

The car accident also had an impact on his sex life. “Now I can’t move,” he explained in a previous episode. “So, I’m terrible.”

Throughout Scott’s healing journey, Khloe was extra supportive and tried to provide pep talks when he needed them most.

“This is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him,” she told Hulu cameras in October 2023. “He’s barely mobile and it’s all from his back, so that wouldn’t make anyone feel good. Scott maybe needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be available on Thursday, June 13.

