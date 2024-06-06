Kim Kardashian Admits She Struggles to Discipline Her Kids: ‘I Want to Be More Strict Like Khloe’

Kim Kardashian can’t keep up with her kids sometimes, she admitted in a new episode of The Kardashians. During one scene from the Thursday, June 6, episode, the 43-year-old mom of four vented about how “chaotic” the kiddos — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West — are. She shares her children with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

“Like, I’ve [run] out of my patience, and that what my like superpower was, calm and patience,” the SKIMS boss said. “They know when to con me and when to throw the little, you know, start with the tears, so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad,’ you know, ‘just stop.'”

Kim also admitted that she wished could be more “strict” with her children like her sister Khloé Kardashian, who shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with ex Tristan Thompson.

“Sometimes, it gets just like a little intense,” she noted. “I want to be more strict like Khloe, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying ‘no is no.’ I think I also just don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way.”

The Hulu personality then described the moment she took a Zoom call while “literally hiding in a bathroom” away from her kids.

“I had a Zoom at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming, and I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked as I was just like, ‘I can’t believe this,'” Kim said. “I mean I can believe it, but that’s like my biggest nightmare.”

As a “a single mom of four,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum noted that life gets “wild” sometimes. However, Kim knows she has to stand her ground when it comes to disciplining her children. She added, “I just have to be like, ‘I don’t care if you’re gonna throw a tantrum in front of everyone right now. The answer is no.'”

“I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important,” she joked. “I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday.”

Although the going gets tough, Kim insisted that she will “always be there for [her] kids, and [she’ll] ride out anything with them.” Nevertheless, “to say that it doesn’t take an emotional toll sometimes, would be lying,” Kim concluded.