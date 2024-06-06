 Kim Kardashian Admits She Struggles to Discipline Her Kids – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Admits She Struggles to Discipline Her Kids: ‘I Want to Be More Strict Like Khloe’

During the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim described her 'chaotic' home life.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 6, 2024 2:14PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Kim Kardashian and Saint West at the Los Angeles Lakers VS Memphis Grizzlies game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kris Jenner,Kim Kardashian,Saint West Ref: SPL5539971 240423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Family time at Coachella! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable kids spotted in the crowd, excitedly waiting to watch husband Travis Barker take the stage. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian can’t keep up with her kids sometimes, she admitted in a new episode of The Kardashians. During one scene from the Thursday, June 6, episode, the 43-year-old mom of four vented about how “chaotic” the kiddos — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West — are. She shares her children with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

“Like, I’ve [run] out of my patience, and that what my like superpower was, calm and patience,” the SKIMS boss said. “They know when to con me and when to throw the little, you know, start with the tears, so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad,’ you know, ‘just stop.'”

Kim also admitted that she wished could be more “strict” with her children like her sister Khloé Kardashian, who shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with ex Tristan Thompson.

“Sometimes, it gets just like a little intense,” she noted. “I want to be more strict like Khloe, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying ‘no is no.’ I think I also just don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way.”

 

The Hulu personality then described the moment she took a Zoom call while “literally hiding in a bathroom” away from her kids.

“I had a Zoom at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming, and I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked as I was just like, ‘I can’t believe this,'” Kim said. “I mean I can believe it, but that’s like my biggest nightmare.”

As a “a single mom of four,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum noted that life gets “wild” sometimes. However, Kim knows she has to stand her ground when it comes to disciplining her children. She added, “I just have to be like, ‘I don’t care if you’re gonna throw a tantrum in front of everyone right now. The answer is no.'”

“I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important,” she joked. “I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday.”

Although the going gets tough, Kim insisted that she will “always be there for [her] kids, and [she’ll] ride out anything with them.” Nevertheless, “to say that it doesn’t take an emotional toll sometimes, would be lying,” Kim concluded.

ad