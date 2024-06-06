Adam Levine Announces Return to ‘The Voice’ 5 Years After Exiting Show

Coach Adam Levine is back in the game. The Maroon 5 lead singer is returning to The Voice for season 27, NBC confirmed on Wednesday, June 5.

“The OG is back in the building!” Adam, 45, wrote via Instagram. “I’M COMING BACK to #TheVoice next Spring 2025 🎤🎸✌️Can’t wait! V27 @nbcthevoice #TeamAdam.”

He added, “I’m so excited. I cannot wait. I’m well rested. I’m ready to go. It’s gonna be awesome. … Team Adam is back. I feel bad for other teams.”

Season 27 will mark Adam’s highly anticipated comeback after he served as a coach for the first 16 seasons of the show and won three times. He ultimately stepped away from the show in 2019 to focus on other projects.

“I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life,” Adam said at the time of his exit. “Thank you to everyone who supported this long, strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.”

He concluded his message by writing, “To all the loyal Voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

Adam reiterated his belief that it was time for a temporary change when he sat down with Howard Stern for a candid interview. “I was ready to not be doing it anymore, I think for a little bit,” he explained in 2019. “I think that when it all kind of naturally happened, I was like, ok, it feels right. For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. It was the right time for me to go.”

For his big return, Adam won’t be alone. NBC announced that the “This Love” singer will reclaim his red chair alongside returning coaches Michael Bublé and John Legend.

In another big move, The Voice will also welcome country singer Kelsea Ballerini to the coaching panel. “First ever coach of the comeback stage, to an advisor, to a fill in, to AN OFFICIAL COACH ON THE VOICE SPRING 2025,” the show announced via Instagram. “Welcome #TeamKelsea!”

The Voice season 26 – featuring coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael – is expected to premiere this fall on NBC. Viewers can stream past episodes on Peacock.