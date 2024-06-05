Lisa Marie’s Posthumous Memoir Revealed by Daughter Riley Keough

Riley Keough’s love for her late mother brought her to complete Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir.

“We are honored to share the cover and title of this much-anticipated memoir. Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley tells her whole story in this one-of-a-kind memoir completed by her daughter, Riley Keough,” shared the publishing house, Random House on X on Tuesday, June 4.

Set to publish on October 15, the book named From Here to the Great Unknown received its name from the duet Lisa and her father, Elvis Presley, sang called “Where No One Stands Alone” in the 2018 remastered version. Initially, the song was part of the “Jailhouse Rock” singer’s How Great Thou Art album.

With the cover photo being a photograph of a young Lisa Marie sitting in front of her father, Riley – who became the next heir of Graceland, the ‘King of Rock n’ Roll’s’ home – had been working on the story three to four years prior to her mother’s death. She shared that it felt for “bittersweet” for her to bring Lisa Marie closure.

“It’s just something that I felt I needed to do for her and help her complete that project…It’s very bittersweet and I’m happy to do that for her…It makes me feel very close to her,” expressed the Daisy Jones & The Six star to Variety in a previous interview.

This memoir sheds light on Elvis’ daughter just seven months after Lisa’s passing from complications due to a weight loss surgery she had several years ago. The Presley family also lose another family member aside from both the heir and Elvis in 2020. Lisa’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27 which is said to have let her with a “broken soul.”

Despite the announcement of the book, Elvis’ granddaughter admitted to Vanity Fair that after her mother’s passing, the days were grey. “Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward,” voiced Riley in a previous interview.

