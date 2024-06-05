Kanye West Responds to Former Assistant’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Kanye “Ye” West has responded to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against the rapper by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. According to a statement obtained by NBC News, a legal representative for West, 46, called Pisciotta’s lawsuit “baseless” and pointed out that the “Jesus Walks” artist plans to file a lawsuit against her.

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected,” the rep’s statement read. “It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means.”

On Monday, June 3, Pisciotta filed a civil lawsuit against West for alleged sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, perpetuating a hostile work environment, unlawful retaliation and emotional distress. Pisciotta worked for West from 2021 to 2022 as his executive assistant/personal assistant, according to the outlet. Pisciotta claimed that she had collaborated with the Grammy winner on his clothing line, Yeezy, and worked on his Donda album.

The lawsuit further stated that Ye allegedly sent her sexual photos and videos, which she “did not welcome or encourage.”

“Defendant [West] would often tell Plaintiff [Pisciotta] that he always wanted to have sex with her, and that he held these feelings for a very long time,” the lawsuit alleged via court documents obtained by NBC News. “Defendant also falsely boasted that he had sex with Plaintiff or would insinuate to his friends, business partners and music and fashion collaborators that he was having sex with Plaintiff.”

On one alleged occasion, per the lawsuit, West asked Pisciotta on a flight to Paris if she would come to his room on the plane. He allegedly trapped the two of them inside the room upon shutting the door because the door could only be opened from the outside. Ye then allegedly “masturbated under the covers” of his bed while Pisciotta was across the room from him. She texted another employee to open the door to let her out of the room.

In 2022, West allegedly terminated Pisciotta after she was approached for a promotion to “Chief of Staff,” according to the lawsuit. Pisciotta claimed she was offered an additional $3 million in a lump sum, but she never received it. Shortly thereafter, Pisciotta was terminated and was offered a $3 million severance but allegedly never received it.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.