Jeremy Renner Turned Down Another ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Because of Daughter Ava

Jeremy Renner found one mission to be impossible when he was asked to reprise his role William Brandt in Mission: Impossible — Fallout. During a recent appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the 53-year-old movie star revealed the reason why he turned down coming back to Tom Cruise‘s action franchise was his daughter, Ava.

After podcast host Josh Horowitz asked the Hurt Locker actor why he only chose to star in two films from the franchise, Jeremy explained that a film like this would have taken him away from caring for his 11-year-old child.

“There [was] no schedule, so I can’t go out for a year and a half. I gotta go be a dad,” Jeremy said. “I can’t just move my daughter out here because [her] mom is — you know, I was landlocked out here. I couldn’t film overseas anymore.”

The Hawkeye star shares his daughter with ex Sonni Pacheco. Jeremy appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation.

Elsewhere in his interview, Jeremy also pointed out that he was asked to fly out to another country for a week only for his character to get killed off.

“I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,’ like get out of here!” Jeremy quipped, before adding, “If you’re going to do this and you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right.”

The Avengers superhero even admitted that he “yelled at [director Christopher McQuarrie]” for trying to kill off his character.

“Dude, you’re not going to do this to me like that; you’re not going to do me wrong,” Jeremy jokingly added.

Upon being asked whether or not he was going to take Tom’s place as the new leader of Mission: Impossible, Jeremy quickly clarified, “No, it was always Tom’s show. That would be a Tom decision, if he ever wanted to change that narrative.”