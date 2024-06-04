Olivia Munn Recalls Crying After Double Mastectomy: ‘I Was Devastated’

Olivia Munn revealed she felt “devastated” after undergoing a double masectomy during the latest episode of SHE MD podcast.“I thought, ‘Oh, there are so many styles, so many things that I’ll never be able to wear…It just looked like someone took off my breasts and then took some tape and paper and stuff and Tupperware, and they’re like, ‘Here,’” expressed the 43-year-old.

“I was by myself in my bathroom, and I looked at them and I cried in a way that I don’t think I’ve ever cried in my life. I cried…I was devastated. I didn’t recognize myself. I didn’t know how I would ever dress myself again,” shared the actress.

After breast tissue was removed, she received “small and chick” implants to fill in the skin after specifying to the nurse that she did not want big breasts because it would “look like a boob job.”

“I wanted to be able to hide the scars…I want to be able to hide the sides of the implant and feel comfortable like that. Maybe one day I’ll get more comfortable with it,” Olivia said.

Despite being diagnosed with stage 1 aggressive Luminal B breast cancer in March, her first thought went to her son Malcom – whom she shares with John Mulaney. “If I didn’t make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here…That I tried my best,” Olivia previously told Good Morning America.

Though she is in a current state of battle, she revealed that she hopes to welcome another little one into the world after freezing her eggs. “We just really hope it works out for us to be able to have another baby…We just want one more. I’m not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby,” the New Girl actress said.

The X-Men star reiterated the importance of family when it comes to her life.”The most important thing to me in life is my family…Everything else can go away. I don’t have my career, I don’t have my body the way that it looked before, but as long as the people I love and care about are here and healthy and thriving, nothing else matters,” she added.