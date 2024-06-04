Brad Pitt’s Reported Reaction to Daughter Shiloh’s Request to Drop His Last Name

Brad Pitt is aware of his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt‘s legal request to drop his last name from hers, and the 60-year-old actor is “upset” about it, a new report claims.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” PEOPLE reported on Monday, June 3. “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.”

The source further added to the outlet that Brad “loves his children and misses them,” referring to Shiloh, 18, and his five other kids whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox. Brad and Angelina, 49, were married from 2014 to 2019, which is when they were declared legally single.

“The reminders that he’s lost his children is of course not easy for Brad,” the insider said. “It’s very sad.”

Last week, TMZ reported that Shiloh had filed to drop her father’s last name, Pitt, from her surname on her 18th birthday. Apart from her, Zahara, 19, has also omitted Brad’s monikers from hers — specifically during an introduction at the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College last year, when she reportedly introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie. Even Vivienne, 15, only used Jolie as her surname in a playbill for the stage production The Outsiders, which she worked on with her mother.

Shiloh, however, is the only one of the Jolie-Pitt kids to legally change her last name.

The name changes have unfolded amid Brad and Angelina’s years-long legal battle. They split in 2016 but have been in a dispute over finances since the Salt actress filed for divorce that year.

In October 2022, it was revealed that Angelina accused Brad of physically assaulting her and their children on a plane in 2016, according to court documents obtained by Hollywood Life at the time. Brad denied the allegations.

However, earlier this year, Angelina claimed that Brad had been abusive before the alleged 2016 plane incident. Brad, for his part, has not publicly responded to his ex-wife’s accusations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.