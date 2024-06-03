Shiloh Jolie Reportedly Hired Her Own Layer While Filing to Drop Brad Pitt’s Last Name

Shiloh Jolie has filed paperwork to drop her dad Brad Pitt’s last name from her legal name in a Los Angeles court on her 18th birthday in May. It has just been revealed that Shiloh used her own money and hired an attorney to file the petition on her own, according to a new report from E! News. The young adult, who is the child of Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, now goes by Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

A source had told the outlet that she had hired the lawyer by herself and used money that was all her own to file the petition to drop her father’s last name. Together, Brad, 60, and Angelina, 48, had six children together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 15.

Brad and Angelina were married from 2014 to 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, but they were engaged in a contentious legal battle after the split, regarding their joint ventures and custody of their children. During their marriage, Angelina had also included her then-husband’s surname in her own, but after the split she dropped it. Shiloh isn’t the only one of their children to drop the Fight Club star’s last name from their name. Zahara reportedly only used “Jolie” when she introduced herself in her sorority during her sophomore year of college, and Vivienne only used her mom’s last name in the playbill for the Broadway show The Outsiders.

Amid their messy divorce, the Maleficent star has accused Brad of being abusive in court documents, citing an alleged 2016 incident on an airplane. She accused him of pushing her against the wall of the bathroom and “punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times.” She also claimed that that he “grabbed [her] by the head and shook her” and “choked one of his children and struck another.”

Brad denied the allegations. “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” a spokesperson for him told CNN at the time.