Taylor Swift Smiles & Blushes While Singing Line About Dating ‘Boy on the Football Team’ in France

Taylor Swift had a huge smile on when she got to one of the most famous lines of her song “Fifteen,” while performing at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France on Sunday, June 2. A fan captured a close up of her singing a mash-up of her songs “Fifteen” and “You’re On Your Own Kid,” but when she got to a line about dating a “boy on the football team,” she had a big smile on, seemingly thinking of her romance with Travis Kelce.

For the surprise song portion of her set, Taylor typically plays one song on piano and another on guitar. Recently, she’s been interpolating other hits into her songs though to make mash-ups of her classics. During the Sunday night performance in Lyon, she performed the live debut of The Tortured Poets Department cut “The Prophecy,” and she played the mash-up of “Fifteen” and her Midnights hit.

For those who may not know, “Fifteen” contains the line “In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.” A fan filmed her as she performed, and she smiled wide. She also appeared to be blushing as she sang the line. Even though the line was written while Taylor was a teen, the lyric is clearly a little relevant since she’s now dating a “boy on the football team,” with Travis being a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Taylor has been on tour in Europe, she’s been spotted enjoying her downtime with Travis. They’ve been spotted out on plenty of romantic outings together, and the Super Bowl winner has been spotted at plenty of her shows. During one of the first shows of the leg, Taylor also gave her beau a sweet nod by wearing the Chiefs’ colors during the Paris concert during her 1989 section of the setlist. She also seemed to give him a shoutout, referencing his number when she called out the 87th show of the tour.