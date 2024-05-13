Taylor Swift Rocks Chiefs Colors During ‘1989’ Section of Last Paris Eras Tour Concert as Travis Kelce Watches Her Show

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Cue “Karma!” Taylor Swift showed love to her boyfriend Travis Kelce as she rocked the Kansas City Chiefs team colors during the 1989 section of her “Eras Tour” concert in Paris on Sunday, May 12. The “Shake It Off” singer, 34, debuted new outfits throughout the first shows of the European leg, which are also her first since releasing The Tortured Poets Department, including the two-piece outfit with Chiefs colors. The Chiefs tight end, 34, was also in the crowd to show support for Tay.

The outfit had a gold, glittering crop top, with a red skirt, which was also covered in glitter. For those who may not follow the NFL as closely, the Chiefs’ colors are red and gold, and their uniforms use the same color scheme. The “Red” singer completed the outfit with some gold booties with a high heel. During that portion of the set, Taylor performed her 1989 hits “Style”, “Blank Space”, “Shake It Off”, “Wildest Dreams”, and “Bad Blood.”

Other than wearing his team’s colors, fans also believe that Taylor gave her beau another nod early in the show when addressing the crowd. Fans believed she was making a reference to Travis’ jersey number when she asked the crowd, “Can you believe this is our 87th show of the Eras tour?” via Page Six. During the surprise songs portion of the set, the popstar also played her Tortured Poets Department cut “The Alchemy,” which many fans have speculated was inspired by Travis.

Other than Taylor’s apparent nods to Travis from the stage, fans also spotted the Super Bowl winner out in the crowd during the show. He was seen on video waving his arms around during Taylor’s song “You Need to Calm Down” in a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter).

This isn’t the first time that Taylor has given a nod to her boyfriend during her “Eras Tour.” Shortly after the two went public with their romance, the singer changed up a line in her closing song “Karma” to include a shoutout to Travis. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/Coming straight home to me,” she’s sang at a few of the shows that Travis has attended.