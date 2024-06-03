Miley Cyrus Explains She Wants to ‘Feminize’ Working Out by Wearing High Heels

Miley Cyrus is anything but ordinary, and the 31-year-old pop music icon shared a new secret about her workout routine — she exercises in high heels. During an interview with W magazine published on Monday, June 3, the “Flowers” hitmaker explained why she hits the gym wearing her “Gucci slingbacks.”

“My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform.’ So, that’s why I practice in my heels,” she told the publication. “The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe. I train in heels, mostly.”

Adding that her lifestyle “is extremely clean” with sobriety being a “big part” of that, Miley added that she is “interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly.”

“I definitely have a persona — an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer,” she added.

The Disney Channel alum’s style has transformed since her Hannah Montana days. From early 2000s chic to her latest looks, Miley isn’t afraid of pushing the boundaries when it comes to both fashion and music. Earlier this year, she was — at long last — recognized at the Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance. Miley also took the stage to perform “Flowers,” and fans around the world couldn’t help but ask why it took this long for the pop artist to win a Grammy. Before releasing her 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation, Miley had released seven other popular albums over the course of her career. Among her most famous songs that became pop cultural anthems are “Party in the U.S.A.,” “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop.”

During her W magazine interview, Miley pointed out that this year was the “first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys,” adding, “No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years.”

“I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f**k was I?” she asked the outlet. “And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f**k was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”