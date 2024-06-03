Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Thoughts on Having Children in New Interview

Miley Cyrus revealed how she feels about the possibility of having children during a new interview with W magazine. “I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not,” the “Flowers” hitmaker told the publication on Monday, June 3.

“I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way,” Miley added. “I love being an adult. I have a rule that I don’t look up or don’t look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are. I look at myself almost every day in the mirror, and I say, ‘I am a woman.'”

Miley’s fans have supported her since she landed her role in Hannah Montana. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Miley became a music and pop cultural icon. After her Disney Channel show wrapped in 2011, the Tennessee native released multiple albums and appeared in several films, including The Last Song with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Since fans haven’t seen Miley on a big or a small screen in years, she told the publication that she “would like to act again.”

“But the role would really need to be right, since it’s kind of hard for people to see past me and buy into a character,” she explained. “The character would either need to be an extension of myself, or someone — or something — with a personality that can conquer my own. I would need a character that is bigger than me.”

Although no film roles are in the works for her yet, Miley’s music career reached new heights earlier this year. In February, she won her first Grammy Award, one for Record of the Year and another for Pop Solo Performance. Although fans were ecstatic to cheer her on, many echoed the same sentiment online: Why did it take years for Miley to win a Grammy?

“No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys,” Miley told W. “I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f**k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f**k was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”