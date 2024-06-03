 Maya Hawke Reacts to ‘Nepo Baby’ Comments in New Interview – Hollywood Life

Maya Hawke Reacts to ‘Nepo Baby’ Comments: ‘I’m Comfortable With Not Deserving It’

The actress noted that her relationship with dad Ethan and mom Uma is 'really honest and positive.'

June 3, 2024 4:36PM EDT
Maya Hawke has no problem with being called a “nepo baby,” despite the criticism that comes with the title. The 25-year-old daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman explained how she feels about the viral nickname given to the children of Hollywood’s most high-profile figures.

“‘Deserves’ is a complicated word,” Maya told The Times UK in a recent interview. “There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. … It’s okay to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”

While she feels “lucky” to have a career in show business, Maya noted that she “saw two paths when [she] was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.”

Maya recently starred in Maestro and previously appeared in her dad’s film, Wildcat, in which she played the lead role, Flannery O’Connor. Ethan, 53, directed the biographical drama. Apart from her acting career, Maya is also a musician, having released three albums so far.

In addition to Maya, ex-spouses Ethan and Uma, 54, share son Levon together.

This wasn’t the first time that Maya opened up about her family ties. Last year, while promoting Wildcat, Maya and her father addressed the “insecurity” she felt while working with him on set.

“I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie,” she told Variety in September 2023. ”But the internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other.”

After revealing that she tried to call her dad, “Ethan,” while working on set, the Dead Poets Society actor added,  “If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair. You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you’re onstage.”

