Justin Timberlake Pauses Texas Show to Help Fan: Watch

Justin Timberlake put his Texas concert on hold on Saturday, June 1. After performing his classic song “Cry Me a River,” Justin, 43, put a stop to the show to let a security guard easily maneuver into the crowd and help a fan who needed some assistance. It’s not clear what exactly had happened with the fan, but it seemed like everything was resolved, and they were doing okay.

Towards the end of the song, Justin approached the edge of the stage, but he began gesturing towards a security guard to try to send them to the fan. He began signalling for them to come towards the center of the barricade, and he began pointing out in the crowd where they were needed. When the person filming panned over to the audience, a few fellow concertgoers could be seen pointing to where the fan was having issues, and a security guard jumped over the barricade to offer help. After the song, Justin made sure they got the help they needed. “House lights up. Thank you. Sorry, everybody. One second,” he said. “We need some assistance right here, about five rows back.

@lionlatch Replying to @shellbell4190 The fan was ok! 🙏 “The singer-songwriter hit the stage at the Moody Center at Austin — Saturday night … and, during his show, he stopped and shouted for the house lights to come up.” – @TMZ #justintimberlake #forgettomorrowtour @Justin Timberlake ♬ original sound – Lion Latch

Shortly after putting the show on hold, Justin made sure the audience member was doing fine. “Are we okay? No, no problem. Okay, we’re okay!” he said, before getting back into the concert. Luckily, everything seemed to be back on track after security stepped in.

In the comments, many people praised JT. “Thank you so much, Justin, for being concern [sic] about the situation and acted quickly,” one person wrote. “As a paramedic that has worked MANY concerts. It’s very helpful when the artist does this. I have nothing but respect for him for this,” another fan commented.

Justin isn’t the only popstar who has put a halt to his concerts recently to make sure that a fan was doing fine in the crowd. Back in May, Taylor Swift stopped one of her “Eras Tour” shows in Madrid, after a fan needed help. She stopped playing and asked for “ayuda, por favor,” and security went and helped out.