Taylor Swift Briefly Pauses Madrid Performance to Request Assistance for a Fan

Taylor Swift knows that her fans come first, as she was seen briefly stopping a recent performance upon seeing an audience member in need. According to a viral social media video, the 34-year-old Grammy Award winner briefly paused singing “Betty” to point to a Swiftie, telling security, “Ayuda por favor,” before carrying on with the show.

It’s still unclear what happened to the fan, but social media users praised the pop icon for keeping her eyes and ears open while performing.

“That’s why we love herrr,” one X user tweeted in response to the clip shared on Thursday, May 30. “She cares for her fans,” another chimed in. A separate X user also commended Taylor for multi-tasking.

🚨| Taylor Swift asking security to help a struggling fan in the crowd at today's show #MadridTSTheErasTour "Ayuda por favor" pic.twitter.com/nXborI9KiA — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 30, 2024

“I’m so impressed with how she can perform flawlessly while still keeping an eye on the fans,” the fan tweeted, before adding, “She really cares and is so on top of everything.”

Taylor has been performing her Eras Tour since March 2023. She began the international leg of the tour at the end of that year.

Although she appreciates her dedicated fan base, Taylor has also called out a few in the past. In November 2023, she took a moment to speak to her audience in Buenos Aires to address the dangerous trend of throwing objects at performers on stage.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Taylor said at the time. “Because if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it.”

Although she appreciated that fans “bought presents and that is so nice,” she asked, “But just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.”

Amid her hectic and successful touring schedule, the “Karma” hitmaker released her highly anticipated double album earlier this year: The Tortured Poets Department. Shortly thereafter, she added songs from the album to her setlist. Not only that, but Taylor has also incorporated new outfits to her tour, each of which represent various songs.

Among her most popular tour outfits is an iconic white dress that has the lyrics, “I love you it’s ruining my life,” from her single “Fortnight.”