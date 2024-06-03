Adele Claps Back at Homophobic Heckler During First Pride Concert of Las Vegas Residency

Adele wasted no time in calling out a homophobic commenter during her Saturday, June 1, Las Vegas residency concert. Upon hearing an unidentified audience member yell, “Pride sucks,” the 36-year-old Grammy winner clapped back, as seen in videos circulating on social media.

“Did you come to my f**king show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f**king stupid?” Adele said, as fans cheered. “Don’t be so f**king ridiculous,” she went on, before adding, “If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up. All right?”

Pride Month, which takes place each June, was created to honor the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City. As a long-term ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, Adele has conveyed her support several times throughout her career. In 2016, she paid tribute to the victims of the Orlando, Florida, Pulse nightclub shooting during one of her concerts.

Adele calls out someone in the audience after hearing "Pride sucks” tonight at #WeekendWithAdele.#PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/o5KO88eng0 — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) June 2, 2024

“The [LGBTQIA] community — they’re like my soulmates since I was really young, so I’m really moved by it,” she explained, referring to the tragedy.

The “Easy on Me” artist also opened up about receiving a letter from a fan, who was inspired by Adele’s music to come out to friends.

“I get a lot of mail from people who tell me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and really comfortable with who they are, which I love,” Adele began in a 2015 interview with Out magazine. “He fancied someone at school, but he wasn’t out. And he listened to ‘Someone Like You’ and came out to his best friend, and then to the boy he fancied, and it turned out that he was gay as well, and now they’re together — he’s like 15.”

Adele has also used her platform to address other issues. In July 2023, the “Hello” hitmaker responded to the dangerous viral trend of fans throwing objects at on-stage performers.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette in America?” she asked a crowd during one of her “Weekends with Adele” shows at the time. “They’re just throwing s**t onstage. Have you seen that?”

While holding a T-shirt cannon in her hand, Adele added, “F**king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me.”