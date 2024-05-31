Madonna Facing Lawsuit From Concertgoer for Showing ‘Pornography Without Warning’ at Concerts

Madonna is facing a lawsuit from a concertgoer for allegedly “forcing” fans to wait for her in dangerously hot temperatures and for showing “pornography without warning” on stage. According to several outlets, the 65-year-old “Like a Virgin” hitmaker was hit with the lawsuit by concertgoer Justen Lipeles.

Lipeles filed the paperwork on Wednesday, May 29, in Los Angeles. The lawsuit alleges that Madonna lip-synced one of her shows at L.A.’s Kia Forum from her Celebration Tour, which wrapped earlier this month. Lipeles further claimed that all fans from the concert were in a “hot and uncomfortable temperature” after Madonna allegedly took the stage at 10 p.m. rather than the advertised 8:30 p.m. start time.

“Forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans,” the court documents read, per multiple outlets. “Defendants did not provide any notice to plaintiff that the concert will start at a later time.”

Lipeles’ lawsuit additionally accused the pop star of displaying “topless women on stage simulating sex acts.”

“The temperature inside the Kia Forum was uncomfortably hot as required by Madonna, who refused to allow the air conditioning to be turned on,” the court documents read. Lipeles was allegedly “profusely sweating and became physically ill as a result of the heat,” the lawsuit further claims. “When fans complained about the heat, Madonna unreasonably told them to take their clothes off.”

In addition to Madonna, Lipeles is also suing Live Nation and the California concert venues Forum Entertainment, the Golden 1 Center, Kia Forum and Acrisure Arena.

Lipeles Law Group also revealed that Lipeles brought his younger sister to the show, who is 11 years old, according to a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

After noting that the “women on stage” removed their tops and performed “pornographic-type situations,” Lipeles Law Group alleged, “This is with absolutely no warning to anyone who is offended by this type of content,” in its statement to the outlet.

This isn’t the first time Madonna has faced legal trouble for her concerts. She has recently been sued numerous times for beginning her Celebration Tour shows past the start time that was advertised to fans.

The “Borderline” singer and Live Nation have not publicly responded to the lawsuit at the time of publication.