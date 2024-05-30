Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Once Offered Ex Ariana Madix $600,000 Cash for Shared Home

The drama from Vanderpump Rules season 11 may not be over just yet. Days after the 3-part reunion concluded airing on Bravo, Peacock dropped Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed with new deleted scenes from the reality show.

In one scene viewed by Us Weekly on Thursday, May 30, Tom Sandoval sat down with his then-assistant Ann Maddox to discuss his living situation with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. “Has she said anything to you about the house?” Tom, 41, asked. “It was, like, over two months ago that I sent her this email.”

The former couple’s shared home became a point of contention during season 11. Although Tom and Ariana, 38, broke up in March 2023, they both wanted to stay in the property as they separately tried to figure out what was next in their reality. The exes originally purchased the home in 2019 for $2 million.

In the deleted scene, Tom agreed to read his email to Ariana out loud after receiving confirmation from producers that she wasn’t home at the time of filming.

“‘I would love to talk to you about the next steps on our house,’” the letter stated. “‘I will give you $600,000 cash. Based on the math, this is a buyout that is equivalent to us selling the property for $3.1 million, which is way above Zillow and Redfin value and definitely above market value.’ With refinancing this house and pulling her name off the loan, this goes from being a $10,000 a month payment to a $20,000+ a month dollar payment.”

When Ann asked if he could afford that, Tom said, “For six to eight months. I got myself in this mess. I just wish we could go back.” Ariana broke up with Tom after she learned he was having a months-long affair with her co-star and close friend Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

In March, Page Six confirmed that Ariana purchased a $1.6 million mid-century modern home in Los Angeles.

While speaking at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in April, the Single AF Cocktails author gave credit to close friend Logan Cochran for finding the property while she was in New York performing in Chicago. “I saw many houses online,” she joked. “And I was like, ‘Please go look at this for me.’ He went and saw it. I didn’t actually see it in person until right before I was signing.”

Past episodes of Vanderpump Rules are streaming now on Peacock.