Kris Jenner Opens Up About Her & Boyfriend Corey Gamble’s ‘F**king Big’ Age Gap

During the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kris recalled asking Corey why he was dating someone 25 years older than him.

May 30, 2024 12:35PM EDT
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner got candid about her and boyfriend Corey Gamble‘s age gap during the latest episode of The Kardashians. In one scene of the episode, which was released on Thursday, May 30, the 68-year-old reality TV personality recalled the early days of their romance.

“I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, ‘Why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?'” Kris said, referring to their 25-year age difference. “I didn’t get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number.”

After pointing out that their difference in age is “a f**king big number,” the manager of the Kardashian-Jenner family noted that it’s still just “a number,” as Corey, 43, told her.

“Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love, but it’s been an amazing almost 10 years and we have a great time,” she concluded.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kris took a walk down memory lane with Corey while flying to Europe for Paris Fashion Week.

“I love being in Paris with Corey because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us while we’re here,” the Hulu star explained.

After they arrived in the city, Kris joked, “Why do I feel like I’m on an episode of The Bachelorette?” referring to the romantic outdoor dinner she and Corey had set up. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also gushed over the “glittering” Eiffel Tower in their view, which they could enjoy “without kids.”

Kris and Corey started dating in 2014. Although they’ve kept most of the details of their relationship private, they haven’t hesitated to support each other whenever they can. From attending upscale red carpet events to lavish parties together, Kris and Corey’s love has only grown stronger over the years.

Earlier this month, the duo stepped out for photos while attending the Met Gala in New York City. Looking fabulous as ever, Kris wore an all-white dress and cape while Corey donned a matching white suit.

Previously, Kris gushed over her man during a 2021 interview with WSJ. Magazine, calling him “the greatest guy” and a “support system” for her and her family.

“He’s a great sounding board,” she concluded. “And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”

