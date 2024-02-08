Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Kiss in Rare PDA Moment on Their Yacht Getaway With Friends

View gallery Image Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were enjoying the high seas with a bunch of friends, and the Kardashians star, 68, even shared photos from the day out. Although she and Corey, 43, tend to keep their romance away from the public eye, they were seen sharing a sweet kiss in one of the pictures that Kris shared to Instagram.

“All hands on deck,” Kris captioned the post on Thursday, February 8. The first few slides showed Kris rocking several vibrant outfits for the day. One look featured a pink and multi-colored poncho, and a second outfit was a leopard-print, long-sleeved maxi dress, which she coordinated with a floral crown. The group got to enjoy the beautiful sunset, which the Kardashian-Jenners’ manager posed in front of.

In the third slide of her carousel, fans saw Kris and Corey sharing a sweet smooch. He even wore a leopard-print bandana that matched Kris’ dress for the photo-op.

Other snapshots featured Kris in front of a large, flower-topped cake in addition to scenic landscape images captured from the deck of their boat.

Toward the end of 2023, the reality TV star wished the talent manager a “Happy Birthday” in a sweet Instagram post. She gushed over their relationship too, thanking him for the “beautiful memories” they’ve made so far together.

“Happy birthday to my amazing man @coreygamble!!” Kris’ captioned read. “Thank you for all you bring into my life and for loving me the way you do. I love making the most beautiful memories together. You are so amazing and I’m always so proud of you. I love you!!”

Since 2014, Kris and Corey have been a power couple, and her children have supported their relationship over the years. Corey has also been featured on the family’s Hulu series, and he accompanies Kris to public events, whether they be red carpet evenings or big birthday bashes. Over the past few years, fans have wondered if Corey popped the big question to Kris since they’ve been together for nearly a decade. However, the engagement rumors are simply speculation as of now. Neither Kris nor Corey has publicly confirmed whether they’re engaged.

With the Super Bowl LVIII coming up on February 11, Kris will appear in an OREO commercial, in which she exudes total momager vibes.