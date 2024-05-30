Jennifer Lopez Tries to Explain What the ‘Orange Drink’ Is in Her Viral Bodega Order

Jennifer Lopez is ready to set the record straight on her favorite drink in the Bronx. The “Jenny From the Block” singer previously made headlines when she was asked to share her go-to order at a bodega. “A ham and cheese on a roll, with an orange drink – if you know, you know,” she shared with Vogue in 2023, “and a small bag of chips.”

Some fans went on a search for Jennifer’s drink of choice, but were left wanting more details to ensure they found the right beverage. Now, the Atlas star is ready to provide some more tasty details.

“I know that there was a lot of talk about it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published Wednesday, May 29. “But the orange drink was basically … It’s just a plain orange drink. It came in a little plastic container with a little bit of aluminum foil over it. And it wasn’t called anything except orange drink or grape drink or whatever.”

In addition to orange, Jennifer, 54, said there was also a grape and a fruit punch flavor. “You bought it in the bodega and I used to go after school and get that for like… I mean, this is many, many years ago, it was worth 25 cents, and I got it with a bag of potato chip,” she continued. “And that was like my after-school treat for myself.”

The Maid in Manhattan star has come a long way from her New York roots. In addition to her acting roles, Jennifer is preparing to kick off a brand-new tour this summer. She’s also launching a brand-new light margarita from her brand, Delola.

When she’s able to rest and relax at home, Jennifer admitted she loves to be in the kitchen and create a delicious meal and beverage for guests.

“I love to cook,” she said. “My kids love to bake. I love hosting at home, family and friends, especially now that the weather is warmer. I like to have people over. I don’t like to go out a bunch.”

For those who can’t exactly score an invite to Jennifer’s house, there’s always the opportunity to experience some of her favorite drinks on the road. “I’m gonna be going on tour this summer, so for sure we’ll have Delola at the venues,” she added. “I’m just excited for more people to be exposed to it and try it.”