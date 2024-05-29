Shania Twain Admits She’s ‘Sad’ for Ex-Husband Mutt Lange for Cheating on Her: ‘A Great Mistake That He Has to Live With’

Shania Twain opened up about her feelings about her ex-husband Mutt Lange over 15 years after they split following his affair with her then-best friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud. She discussed her feelings about the split all these years later in an interview on the Great Company With Jamie Laing, on Tuesday, May 28. She admitted that despite the affair, she doesn’t “hate” Mutt.

The country star, 58, was married to Mutt, 75, for 15 years, beginning in 1993. They have a son Eja, 22, together. The pair split up in 2008, after Shania learned of the famed producer’s affair with her friend. Following the split, Mutt remained with Marie-Anne, and Shania connected with her friend’s ex-husband Frederic Thiebaud. The pair ended up getting married in 2011, and they’ve remained married ever since.

When asked about Mutt on the podcast, Shania admitted that she doesn’t harbor any resentment towards him. “Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It’s his mistake. Not my mistake,” she said, via People. “So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don’t know what that is, but it’s not … That’s not my weight.”

Earlier in the conversation, Shania opened up about her personal approach to forgiveness. “Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily. It’s about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they’re wrong,” she said. “Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong.”

Back in 2023, Shania revealed what her relationship with Mutt was over a decade after their split, admitting that they co-parent despite not really speaking to one another during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast. “Mutt and I parent well together for people who don’t talk to each other,” she said. “We both love our son so much, so we don’t play any games like that. We have the same priority, we share spaces for him. No nonsense there.”