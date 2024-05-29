Sean Kingston Reportedly Agrees to Return to Florida After Fraud Arrest

Sean Kingston has reportedly agreed to return to Florida after he was arrested on fraud charges. According to the Associated Press, the 34-year-old rapper waived his right to contest extradition in California and is being turned over to authorities in Florida.

The news comes one day after Kingston was held in a Southern California jail on Tuesday, May 28, per the outlet. Officials will reportedly work with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Kingston’s return to Florida.

Last week, the “Fire Burning” hitmaker was arrested after a police and SWAT team raided his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida on May 23. The investigation also involved Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, who was arrested for “numerous fraud and theft charges.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to Hollywood Life‘s request for comment.

Shortly after the raid took place, Kingston took to his Instagram Stories to address the situation.

“People love negative energy,” he wrote before adding, “I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

Kingston’s attorney Robert Rosenblatt told NBC News in a statement that they were already “in the process of having him return to Florida after his show.” Rosenblatt added to the outlet, “We want him back asap so we can show this is merely a civil case and not criminal. We look forward to challenging this case in court.”

Kingston and Turner were reportedly charged with conducting a a scheme to defraud a jeweler from the Escalade car dealership for $480,o00, according to multiple outlets. Additionally, they were charged with stealing more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealership and more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank. They were also charged with identity theft, grand theft and other related criminal charges. Turner has reportedly posted bail and is not in police custody. She is facing eight counts of, while Kingston is facing 10 counts of fraud.

The mother and son’s arrest warrant was originally issued on May 20, though the raid and their subsequent arrests took place on May 23.