Sean Kingston Speaks Out After His Florida Home Was Reportedly Raided by Police

Sean Kingston has found himself in a legal situation. According to USA Today, the singer’s Florida property was subject to a police and SWAT team raid on Thursday, May 23.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the publication that detectives along with the Davie Police SWAT “served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches.” The investigation reportedly resulted in the arrest of Sean’s 62-year-old mom, Janice Turner, for “numerous fraud and theft charges.” Sean, 34, was not present on the property. Hollywood Life has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for comment.

In a social media post, Sean appeared to address the legal drama. “People love negative energy,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories. “I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.” Hollywood Life has also reached out to Sean’s team for comment.

While details surrounding the reported raid remain limited, an attorney alleged to NBC South Florida that it’s connected to a lawsuit filed against Sean for allegedly not paying for purchased items.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” attorney Dennis Card alleged to the outlet. “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered.”

Dennis also alleged that Sean “lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays.”

During his career, Sean found success on the music charts thanks to hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning.” He also previously collaborated with stars like Justin Bieber and Soulja Boy.

At the time of the raid, Sean appeared to be on the West Coast preparing for a show in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend. “Love u LA,” he wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 22. “Vegas up next!!”

In recent weeks, Sean also supported his mom by promoting the launch of Mama Kingston’s Everything Everyday Sauce. “It is here!” he said via Instagram on April 15. “It was all worth the wait!”