Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Follow Nephew Mason Disick’s New Instagram

Kim Kardashian welcomed another member from the “fam clan” – Mason Disick – via her Instagram Stories. “I still can’t believe Mason is on IG. Everyone follow my nephew @masondisick,” wrote the Skims founder along with a screenshot of his profile.

With the help of aunt Kimmy and three carousel posts made, the 14-year-old’s account has reached over 600,000 followers. His posts range from snaps with friends to family with likes over 200,000. Though the child has his comments limited, his fam bam left their messages on his first post: “You’re really on Instagram,” wrote Kim. “I can’t believe this is happening,” expressed Khloé Kardashian in the comments. “My first baby,” chimed in Kourtney Kardashian.

Not only did Kimberly help out by shouting him out but so did his other auntie, Khloe. The mother of True and Tatum shared a photo Mason had posted to her Instagram Stories and wrote,“I can’t believe my @masondisick is on insta. The one who named us KiKi and KoKo is a legit teenager.”

Along with his two aunts, mama bear Kourtney kicked in and shared his first post to her Stories captioned, “my first baby is on Instagram and I’m not ok @masondisick.”

Mason’s social media presence is his reappearance into the spotlight. The son of Kourtney had previously chosen to not appear in social media posts or the family’s reality show, The Kardashians.

Although at times he showed up in the background of his mother and father’s – Scott Disick– social media accounts, Khloe once filmed his denim look without showing his face where she labeled “Go offfff Mase.”

His mother confessed in an episode of the show back in 2022 that, “He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

During the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians his father, Scott, 41, chimed in on the status of Mason after being asked by Kris Jenner – grandmother to Mason – how he was doing. “He’s great, he’s been really unbelievable. Like closer than ever — He’s extremely excited about his new car that you promised him in three years.”