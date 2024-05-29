Candace Cameron Bure Shares Rare Throwback Photo With Husband Valeri on Their Second Date

Candace Cameron Bure went old school during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories by revisiting the early stages of her relationship with husband Valeri Bure on Tuesday, May 28. “This picture was taken on our 2nd date – 6 months after our first, taken in Fredericton, New Brunswick. We talked on the phone in between that time because we lived in different cities. We met at a charity hockey game in L.A. @dcoulier introduced us,” wrote the Full House actress.

The couple were photographed inside a hockey locker room cozied up in baggy sweatshirts and holding each other in an embrace.

Since Candace and Valeri’s wedding in 1999, the went on with the married life to welcome in their three kids Natasha, Lev, and Maksim.

“The longer you’re married it’s so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy…I love that. My husband and I do. That’s one of the reasons we’ll be celebrating 25 years of marriage,” shared the 48-year-old actress in a 2021 interview on Daily Blast Live.

In 2018, for their 22nd wedding anniversary, Candace expressed in her Instagram Post, “I love you more today than I did on our wedding day. simply because I KNOW you, 24 years in the making.”

She described to Us Weekly how Valeri is as a partner in 2019, “He makes me laugh a lot, which is a very good quality…He’s just such a bold person. We always have interesting conversations. I love his passion and his strength so very much. He’s so supportive of me and our children.”

Though no marriage is perfect, Candace expressed “Marriage is a wonderful, beautiful thing but there’s always going to be tough times…There’s no one that has this amazingly perfect marriage. … You just hang in there and stick with it.” The Fuller House actress specified that back then her work schedule was the key to their successful marriage. “Because I travel a lot, that’s the secret!…Because, you know, being away from each other makes the heart grow fonder,” she voiced.

Now looking back on life, they have been able to enjoy every moment they can especially with their children and witness their milestones. Candace spoke to People in February about her son Lev’s wedding, “Oh goodness, the whole thing was amazing…I’m mother of the groom, so it was like a highlight of my entire life. It was fantastic, but I would just say the actual ceremony was so beautiful…They’re so in love.”