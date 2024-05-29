Bam Margera Married: ‘Jackass’ Star Weds Dannii Marie in Intimate Ceremony

Bam Margera is married yet again! The Jackass alum, 44, revealed that he wed his fiance Dannii Marie in a ceremony in New Mexico on Tuesday, May 28. Bam and Dannii have been together since July 2023, and they got engaged in October. The reality star and skater also teased that he has plans for a bigger wedding celebration in the future.

The marriage was first reported by TMZ. The Viva La Bam star shared the news that he’d gotten married in an Instagram post. “To all of our friends and family. We’ve been planning this for a while with the Jim Burlson out here in Socorro New Mexico at this rad historical hotel. “Danielle Marie MARGERA, it’s official. To all family and friends there will be a November wedding in Pennsylvania for everyone with a @yelawolf performance! Amore ad lunam! Everyone is invited except Paul,” he wrote.

Bam and Danielle were in the Land of Enchantment while working on a new film project called Collecting Souls. Many members of the crew attended their wedding, which took place at the Val Verde Historic Hotel. The skater sported a dark button-down shirt with dark jeans. Dannii stunned in a slim white wedding dress with a lacey skirt with a floral design.

Bam regularly shares photos of his now-wife on social media. While they’ve been making the new movie, he’s regularly shared cute photos of them lounging around in New Mexico on Instagram.

This is the third time that Bam has been married! His first wife was childhood friend Melissa “Missy” Rothstein, and their wedding planning process as well as their nuptials was captured as part of the MTV show Bam’s Unholy Union. The pair got married in February 2007, but they divorced in November 2012. Nearly a year after their split, Bam got married to Nicole “Nikki” Boyd in October 2013. Nicole gave birth to their son Phoenix in December 2017. They reportedly began living separately in 2021, and Nicole filed for custody of their child. She also filed to separate from him in 2023.