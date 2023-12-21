Bam Margera’s Wife: All About His 2 Marriages & New Fiancee

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bam Margera is giving marriage a third chance! The former Jackass star, 44, announced his engagement to girlfriend Dannii Marie on December 20 after six months of dating. “She’s everything I’ve ever asked for,” Bam told US Weekly. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team.”

Bam was previously married to Melissa “Missy” Rothstein and Nicole Boyd. Bam and Nicole, who share a son, split in February, just four months before he started dating Dannii. Keep reading to learn more about Bam’s ex-wives and his fiancée.

Melissa Rothstein

Bam’s first wife was his childhood friend. He married Missy on February 3, 2007 in Philadelphia and it was shown on the MTV series Bam’s Unholy Union. Missy was an actress known for her roles in Mighags, Haggards, and The 69 Eyes: Dead Girls Are Easy, according to her IMDb.

In an 2010 interview with Howard Stern, Bam revealed that he and Missy were living apart. “It’s strange because it’s better than ever in a weird way. I see her once a week…every time we meet up, we have a lot to talk about and it’s much more fun,” he said. Bam also claimed that Missy was aware he had girlfriends.

Bam and Missy got divorced in 2012. They didn’t have any children together. It’s been reported that their marriage fell apart because of Bam’s battle with addiction.

Nicole Boyd

Bam married his second wife in Reykjavik, Iceland, on October 5, 2013. They welcomed their son, Phoenix, four years after their wedding. The couple experienced ups and downs throughout their romance as Bam struggled with substance abuse. Some of the issues went public, like when Bam was arrested for a DUI in 2018 and sent to rehab.

After nine years of marriage, Nicole filed for legal separation from Bam in February 2023. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed Sept. 2021 as the date of their actual separation. Nicole asked for legal and physical custody of Phoenix and for spousal support, TMZ reported.

Nicole got sole custody of Phoenix in August 2023. Bam was limited to 20-minute FaceTime calls three days a week with his son in the ruling. It’s unclear if the former couple’s custody agreement has changed since then.

Dannii Marie

Bam and his fiancée were first romantically linked in July. They mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight until Bam revealed to US Weekly that he proposed in October. Bam also shared that Dannii helped him get sober over the summer.

“I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, ‘That looks like fun,’ ” he said in the December 20 interview. “Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule. And we do it together, and it’s just a perfect thing.”