Bam Margera’s Wife Nicole Boyd Files For Legal Separation After 9 Years Of Marriage

Bam Margera's wife Nicole Boyd cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split, according to new court documents.

February 15, 2023 6:29PM EST
Image Credit: SplashNews

Bam Margera and his wife Nicole Boyd have reportedly split. The former Jackass star’s wife of nine years filed for legal separation on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed Sept. 2021 as the date of their actual separation.

The former lovebirds share five-year-old son Phoenix, and Nicole also included custody requests in the documents. She reportedly asked for legal and physical custody of him but will allow Bam to get supervised visitation as long as it’s in the Los Angeles, CA area and he covers the expenses. She also reportedly asked the court for spousal support.

Bam Margera, Nicole Boyd
Bam and Nicole have been married since 2013. (SplashNews)

Nicole’s filing comes after she and Bam started dating in 2012 before getting hitched in Iceland the following year. The welcomed their bundle of joy four years later and experienced ups and downs throughout their romance as Bam also struggled with substance abuse. Some of the issues went public, like when Bam was arrested for a DUI in 2018 and sent to rehab, and he’s been in and out of treatment ever since.

After the substance abuse problems and before her latest filing, Nicole filed for full custody of Phoenix in 2021. She reportedly said she was willing to give Bam monitored visitation at the time as family and friends, including former Jackass co-star Steve-O, continued to try and help him get well.

Bam Margera, Nicole Boyd
Bam and Nicole walking during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

In addition to getting attention for his separation from Nicole, Bam recently made headlines for apparently lying about being gifted the late Elvis Presley‘s robe and ring by Priscilla Presley during a hangout with the former wife of the “King of Rock ‘N’ Roll” and her son Navarone. Priscilla released a statement claiming the items didn’t belong to her late ex-husband and felt “betrayed” by the controversial star.

“Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling,” Priscilla said in the statement. “After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent.”

Bam later apologized for his actions. “I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass,” he wrote in a post. “Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil [his dad] to be a part of Phil’s Elvis stuff. I’m making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themguns with hopes to record and tour. I’m sorry. 💜.”

