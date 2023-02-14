Priscilla Presley Slams Bam Margera After He Claims She Gifted Him Elvis’ Ring & Robe

UPDATE (Feb. 14, 8:32 PM ET): Bam took to Instagram to share an apology to both Priscilla and Navarone shortly after Priscilla’s statement was published. “I want to apologize to @priscillapresley and Navarone Presley for my behavior,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and his dad, Phil, smiling, and an up close photo of jewelry.

“I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass. Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil to be a part of Phil’s Elvis stuff. I’m making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themguns with hopes to record and tour. I’m sorry. 💜.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Priscilla Presley, 77, is denying Bam Margera‘s recent claims that she gifted him Elvis Presley‘s ring and robe, in a new statement. The former wife of the late singer spoke to TMZ about the former Jackass star publicly saying she gave him the iconic items during a hangout, and said she feels betrayed by his lies. She also feels he betrayed her son, Navarone Garibaldi.

Priscilla claimed that their hangout, which Bam shared Instagram photos and videos of last week, happened after Navarone asked her to have a “new friend” over for a visit. She had no idea the friend was Bam or that he’d later “choose to post photos and false stories.” She said Bam “came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan.”

“Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling,” she continued. “After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent.”

Priscilla, whose daughter with Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, died less than a month ago, went on to claim that the robe Bam was referring to didn’t belong to Elvis and the ring was his own ring. “At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis’,” she said. “I still have everything he ever touched. I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything.”

Priscilla’s statement comes amid rumors that Bam’s fallen off the sobriety wagon and she said she hopes he “gets the help he needs and does what is right.” In addition to the photos of him with Priscilla and Navarone, Bam shared an Instagram video of himself wearing the robe and ring he claimed was Elvis’. He further claimed he was giving the robe to his father, who is a big Elvis fan, and the ring to rapper Yelawolf.